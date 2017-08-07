Brad Tandy explains World Champs Visa mix up (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN 50 LC METER FREESTYLE

American: 21.15 7/29/2017 Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open: 21.14 7/9/2009 Cesar Cielo

US Open Meet: 21.73 8/8/2009 Nicholas Brunelli

Brad Tandy and Wolfpack Elite’s Cullen Jones, swimming in the middle lanes, were a half body length ahead of the field from the outset. Over the last 15 meters Tandy surged ahead and got the win with 21.70, taking down Nicholas Brunelli’s meet record from 2009. Jones took second in 22.03. Michael Andrew pulled clear of the rest of the field to win the bronze in 22.22, while Longhorn Aquatics’ Tate Jackson touched out Alabama’s Robert Howard, 22.40 to 22.46, for fourth.

South Africa’s Tandy was .03 off Roland Schoeman’s national record of 21.67.