Watch Ryan Lochte Break Phelps’ Meet Record in 200 IM at U.S. Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

U.S. Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made his post-Rio USA Swimming debut at the 2017 U.S. Open in East Meadow, New York. He competed in the 100 back and 200 IM, the latter of which he won in Championship Record time.

Lochte, who stated that he’s only been training 1-2 times per week in one of his post-race interviews, is the reigning World Record holder in the 200 IM. On Sunday night, he shaved over half a second off his prelims time (1:59.82) to take gold in 1:59.24. That cleared the former Championship Record of 1:59.26 set by Michael Phelps in 2006.

VIDEO: RYAN LOCHTE BREAKS PHELPS’ U.S. OPEN MEET RECORD IN 200 IM

The big difference maker between Lochte’s 2 swims (prelims versus finals) came on the backstroke leg. He was nearly a full second faster on the backstroke split in finals (29.42) than he was in prelims (30.41), but was significantly slower on the breaststroke split, adding 7 tenths on that leg in his finals swim. After finishing a distant 5th in the 100 back, Lochte said the 200 IM would be the real indicator of where he’s at and how much work he needs to do, so he’ll likely be working on his endurance from this point on to keep that breaststroke split a little bit quicker.