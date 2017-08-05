Lochte on first race back: “I only swim 1-2 times a week” (Video)

August 05th, 2017 National, News, U.S. Open, Video

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • American: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • U.S. Open: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  • U.S. Open Meet: Nick Thoman, 52.51, 2009
  1. GOLD: Arkady Vyatchanin, NYAC, 53.91
  2. SILVER: Christopher Reid, BAMA, 54.54
  3. BRONZE: Xavier Mohammed, GBR, 54.62

NYAC’s Arkady Vyatchanin was the only man to turn in a sub-54 tonight, winning by a half second with his 53.91. Bama’s Christopher Reid (54.54) and Great Britain’s Xavier Mohammed (54.62) raced neck-and-neck  earn 2nd and 3rd respectively. Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti was the only other man to break 55 with a 54.99 for 4th place, followed by U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte (55.16).

MLAformat

“Just let me work”-TYR

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes 4 seconds ago
Bob

But only once or twice a week

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 14 seconds ago
MLAformat

To maintain the ideal “Dad-Bod”, training 1-2 times per week is optimal. He knows what he is doing.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
41 minutes 18 seconds ago
Bay swimmer

I’m sure his sponsors are proud… it’s just my opinion that if you’re going to race you should own your results. His excuses just make him sound more childish.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes 54 seconds ago
