Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 BACK
- American: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
- U.S. Open: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
- U.S. Open Meet: Nick Thoman, 52.51, 2009
- GOLD: Arkady Vyatchanin, NYAC, 53.91
- SILVER: Christopher Reid, BAMA, 54.54
- BRONZE: Xavier Mohammed, GBR, 54.62
NYAC’s Arkady Vyatchanin was the only man to turn in a sub-54 tonight, winning by a half second with his 53.91. Bama’s Christopher Reid (54.54) and Great Britain’s Xavier Mohammed (54.62) raced neck-and-neck earn 2nd and 3rd respectively. Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti was the only other man to break 55 with a 54.99 for 4th place, followed by U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte (55.16).
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Lochte on first race back: “I only swim 1-2 times a week” (Video)"
“Just let me work”-TYR
But only once or twice a week
To maintain the ideal “Dad-Bod”, training 1-2 times per week is optimal. He knows what he is doing.
I’m sure his sponsors are proud… it’s just my opinion that if you’re going to race you should own your results. His excuses just make him sound more childish.