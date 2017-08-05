2017 U.S. Open: Day 4 National Team Tracker Update

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the summer wrapping up soon, the USA National Team will be named after the conclusion of all four selection meets. Two meets have finished– Worlds Trials (US Nationals) and the World Championships. The next meets up are the U.S. Open, which began on Wednesday, and the World University Games.

This means that there are just two chances left for a swimmer to make the National Team. Simplified, the team consists of the top 6 finishers in every Olympic event from combined results of the four selection meets. National Team members gain access to USA Swimming financial stipends, athlete health insurance and a number of other USA Swimming perks. A broader and more detailed explanation of National Team benefits can be seen here.

Below is the selection criteria, verbatim, from USA Swimming:

The top six athletes in Olympic Events from the combined results of the 2017 Phillips 66 USA Swimming National Championships (World Championship and World University Games Trials), 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and the 2017 USA Swimming U.S. Open.

Times from Prelims, Semi-Finals and Finals (A, B and C) only will be used.

Relay lead offs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits will not be included.

NATIONAL TEAM TRACKER

Below are the swimmers who have swum times fast enough to be selected to the 2017-18 National Team, if the team were to be chosen today. Remember that relay lead-offs and time trials DO NOT COUNT, which is why times for some events (like 100 free and 100 back) aren’t the fastest times that a swimmer has gone at a selection meet. We’ll be keeping these lists updated as we get through the US Open and then WUGs.

DAY 4 MOVEMENTS

Indiana’s Ian Finnerty moved up into the top 6 of the National Team selection rankings on day 4 of the U.S. Open. Finnerty dropped over a half second off his lifetime best in tonight’s final, winning the U.S. Open title with a 1:00.09. His former best time was a 1:00.77 from the 2017 IU Bucetto Open back in June. That bumps him up to #5 in the selection rankings.

Now that he’s attained U.S. citizenship, Florida postgrad Arkady Vyatchanin has also earned a spot in the top 6. He had already put himself in position to earn a roster spot with his 200 back performance earlier in the meet, but now he’s one of the top guys in the 100 back as well.

And one more reminder right here for anyone who might have still missed our other reminders about the times shown in the tables below:

*RELAY LEAD-OFFS AND TIME TRIALS DO NOT COUNT*

MEN

Rank 200 FLY 100 FREE 1500 FREE 1 Jack Conger 1:54.47 Caeleb Dressel 47.17 True Sweetser 14:59.73 2 Pace Clark 1:54.58 Nathan Adrian 47.85 Robert Finke 15:01.31 3 Chase Kalisz 1:54.79 Zach Apple 48.14 Logan Houck 15:01.70 4 Gunnar Bentz 1:55.51 Townley Haas 48.20 PJ Ransford 15:01.82 5 Justin Wright 1:56.11 Michael Chadwick 48.48 Andrew Abruzzo 15:07.97 6 Zach Harting 1:56.65 Blake Pieroni 48.49 Michael Brinegar 15:10.66 Rank 400 FREE 200 BREAST 200 BACK 1 Zane Grothe 3:44.43 Kevin Cordes 2:07.41 Ryan Murphy 1:54.21 2 Clark Smith 3:45.91 Nic Fink 2:08.56 Jacob Pebley 1:54.78 3 Townley Haas 3:46.41 Andrew Wilson 2:08.64 Jonathan Roberts 1:56.88 4 Grant Shoults 3:48.73 Josh Prenot 2:08.72 Sean Lehane 1:57.07 5 Kevin Litherland 3:50.24 Will Licon 2:09.29 Arkady Vyatchanin 1:57.13 6 Jay Litherland 3:50.36 Jonathan Tybur 2:10.94 Robert Owen 1:57.17 Rank 400 IM 100 BUTTERFLY 1 Chase Kalisz 4:05.90 Caeleb Dressel 49.86 2 Jay Litherland 4:09.21 Tim Phillips 51.30 3 Gunnar Bentz 4:11.66 Jack Conger 51.33 4 Jonathan Roberts 4:14.93 Tom Shields 51.55 5 Charlie Swanson 4:15.99 Matthew Josa 52.15 6 Sean Grieshop 4:17.49 Justin Lynch 52.20 Rank 200 FREE 100 BREAST 100 BACK 1 Townley Haas 1:45.03 Kevin Cordes 58.64 Matt Grevers 52.48 2 Blake Pieroni 1:46.30 Cody Miller 59.08 Ryan Murphy 52.59 3 Zane Grothe 1:46.39 Nic Fink 59.40 Justin Ress 53.37 4 Clark Smith 1:47.10 Andrew Wilson 59.65 Jacob Pebley 53.72 5 Conor Dwyer 1:47.25 Ian Finnerty 1:00.09 Arkady Vyatchanin 53.91 6 Caeleb Dressel 1:47.45 Will Licon 1:00.34 Sean Lehane 54.21 Rank 800 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE 1 Clark Smith 7:50.43 Chase Kalisz 1:55.56 Caeleb Dressel 21.15 2 Zane Grothe 7:50.97 Abrahm Devine 1:56.79 Nathan Adrian 21.83 3 True Sweetser 7:55.29 Josh Prenot 1:57.14 Cullen Jones 21.89 4 Andrew Abruzzo 7:57.67 Gunnar Bentz 1:58.31 Zach Apple 22.00 5 Grant Shoults 7:57.84 Jay Litherland 1:58.46 Michael Andrew 22.03 6 Robert Finke 7:59.31 Will Licon 1:58.54 Anthony Ervin 22.09

WOMEN