Arizona Native Samantha Fazio Transferring From Georgia to ASU

Junior-to-be Samantha Fazio is transferring from Georgia to Arizona State after two years with the Bulldogs. She is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, and is returning home.

Though she hasn’t made an explicit announcement about the move, both her Twitter and Instagram bios indicate it. Her Instagram bio reads “UGA -> ASU | ASU Swimming & Diving”. Check out her profiles on Instagram and Twitter.

In high school Fazio earned All-America status in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back. She had a pair of runner-up finishes at the 2013 Arizona State Championships in the 50 free and 100 back, and was 2nd and 3rd in the same events in 2014.

She qualified for the SEC Championships during her freshman year with the Bulldogs, placing 38th in the 100 back and 40th in the 50 free.

Her SCY best times are as follows, with her fastest since entering college in September of 2015 in parentheses where applicable.

50 free – 22.67 (23.24)

100 free – 49.69 (51.13)

200 free – 1:53.31

100 back – 55.72 (57.07)

Fanzio is a good depth addition for an up-and-coming ASU women’s team. A return to her pre-college form would put her in position to chip in some points at Pac-12s in the 50 and 100 free, and potentially place her on the sprint relays.