Local Ohio Hall of Fame Coach Charged With Felony Sexual Battery

Ohio high school coach Matt Johnsen has been charged with two counts of felony sexual battery and could face up to a decade in prison if convicted.

Johnsen has been an English teacher and swim coach at Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio for about 15 years, according to the Canton Repository. He was a fixture of the local swimming scene, with an induction into the Greater Canton Aquatic Association Hall of Fame in the spring of 2016. Johnsen was arrested this week and indicted on two felony counts of sexual battery.

According to the Repository, the 40-year-old coach is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two girls between 2006 and 2008. Both girls were 16 when the sexual contact began. That’s past the age of consent in Ohio, but local prosecutors indicated that because Johnsen was in a coach-athlete relationship with the girls, the conduct would be a third-degree felony if proven in court.

Ohio state law could send Johnsen to prison for up to 10 years if he is convicted. The North Canton school district told the Repository that it was consulting with its attorneys to make a decision on Johnsen’s standing with the district moving forward.