Catherine Buroker Drops 26 Seconds, Takes 2nd in Mile at Y Nats

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tonight was the first session of the 2017 YMCA LC Nationals, with the 200 free relays being contested as prelims along with timed finals of the 1500 free.

Somerset Hills had the quickest men’s 200 free relay in 1:36.24, ahead of three other teams that went 1:36’s. Somerset Hills got a 23.94 lead-off from Jack Alexy and were anchored by Ryan Carkhuff‘s 23.87 split.

2nd was Rapids Area at 1:36.36, getting a 23.07 3rd leg split out of Henry Schutte. Meet Mobile had shown that it was Ben Puglessi on that split, but it was in fact Schutte, the 50 free top seed.

The women’s relay was very close, too, between multiple teams. At the finish, it was Red Bank at 1:47.01, just barely ahead of Cheshire (1:47.02), Fanwood Scotch Plains (1:47.08), and Butler (1:47.23). The fastest split came from Butler’s anchor, as Taylor Petrak popped a 25.85 to help guide her team to 4th place. Petrak will swim for Ohio State starting in the fall.

The 200 free relay finals will be contested in tomorrow night’s finals session.

In the women’s 1500, top seed Leah Braswell of York had a lot more competition than the psych sheets had shown. She was seeded first with a 16:48.34, with a lot of time between her and 2nd seed Catherine Buroker of Wilton, who more than 30 seconds behind at 17:18.74. Tonight, while Braswell did go a lifetime best 16:46.88, Buroker dropped over 26 seconds to take 2nd at 16:51.85, getting within 5 seconds of Braswell.

Riley Pestorius of Somerset Valley took the men’s 1500, going 16:07.56. 2nd went to Patrick Butkovich of ME Lyons at 16:09.99.

TEAM SCORES

Women

York YMCA/Wilton YMCA 33 *TIED* – Countryside Ralph Stolle 26 Greater Spartanburg 24 North Shore Sterling MA 16

Men