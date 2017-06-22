CIF-NCS Backstroke Champ Abriana Howard Verbally Commits to UCLA

Danville, California’s Abriana Howard has made a verbal commitment to the UCLA Bruins for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose UCLA because the team and coaches were extremely welcoming, supportive and made me feel at home. It is the perfect balance between athletics and academics allowing me to be the best I can be. I can’t wait to join the Bruin family! Go Bruins!!!”

Howard is a rising senior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, the 2017 CIF-North Coast Section girls’ champions. Howard contributed to the historic team victory with a first-place finish in the 100 back (55.14), a third in the 500 free (4:57.01), a 26.00 leadoff on the winning 200 medley relay, and a 51.70 anchor on the first-place 400 free relay.

Howard swims year-round with Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks. She has shown a good deal of improvement throughout her junior year, notching personal-best times in the SCY 100/200/500/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, 200/400 IM, and LCM 400 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.00

100 back – 55.06

200 back – 1:58.15

200 IM – 2:04.29

400 IM – 4:27.30

500 free – 4:57.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]