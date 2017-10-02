WADA Publishes 2018 List of Banned Substances and Methods

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) published the 2018 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods on Friday, September 29th, along with a separate document explaining the changes from 2017 to 2018 entitled the 2018 Summary of Major Modifications and Explanatory Notes. The list was approved on September 24th by WADA‘s Executive Committee, and will come into effect on January 1st, 2018.

The list designates what substances and methods are prohibited both in- and out-of-competition, along with which substances are banned in particular sports.

“WADA is pleased to publish the 2018 Prohibited List,” said WADA President, Sir Craig Reedie. “Updated annually, the List is released three months ahead of taking effect so that all stakeholders — in particular athletes and their entourage — have sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the document and its modifications,” Reedie continued. “It is vital that all athletes and entourage take the necessary time to consult the List; and that, they contact their respective anti-doping organizations (ADOs) if they have any doubts as to the status of a substance or method.”

“Annually, the Prohibited List review involves a very extensive stakeholder consultation process over the course of nine months,” said Director General, Olivier Niggli. “In reviewing the List, experts examine such sources as: scientific and medical research; trends; and, intelligence gathered from law enforcement and pharmaceutical companies in order to stay ahead of those that endeavor to cheat the system.”

The annual revision process of the List begins with an initial meeting in January and concludes with the publication of the list by October 1st. For a substance or method to be added to the List, it must meet two of the following three criteria:

1. it has the potential to enhance or enhances sport performance; 2. it represents an actual or potential health risk to the athletes; or, 3. it violates the spirit of sport.

Find both the Prohibited List and modification list, along with the full press release from WADA, below: