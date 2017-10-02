Coleman’s Carpool: Nitro’s Mike Koleber Gives Sage Coaching Wisdom

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Nitro is one of the biggest swim programs in the country with around 1,800 swimmers. They’ve grown massively over the last 10 years and have established themselves as one of the top programs in the nation. At the head of that growth and success is Mike Koleber, head coach and owner. Mike rarely coaches anymore, but he does help out a tremendous amount with groups, lessons, and the overall culture of the club. When I met him, I was taken by his extreme genuine manner and chatty personality. He loved to talk about his club, and how his club does things, and why they do them that way. His philosophies all made a lot of sense to me, and I thought what he had to say was extremely insightful on how to run a successful program. It was really cool hearing him talk about his club so passionately and with so much vigor.