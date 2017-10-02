College Swimming Preview: 10/2/2017-10/8/2017

College Swimming Roundup: 9/25/2017-10/2/2017 As October finally hit, more and more college teams started getting into official competition this week, including returning NCAA runners-up Cal for both men and women.

College Swimming Previews: #1 Stanford and College Swimming’s Big 3 Simone Manuel (second from left), Katie Ledecky (third from left) and Ella Eastin (right) were three of the top individual scorers at 2017 NCAAs, and their Stanford Cardinal are still the heavy NCAA favorites despite graduating Lia Neal (far left).