College Swimming Preview: 10/2/2017-10/8/2017

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date
Pittsburgh vs. San Diego State Oct 5
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Oct 5
Iowa vs. Michigan State, Northern Iowa Oct 5
IUPUI vs. Indianapolis Oct 5
Pepperdine vs. San Diego State Oct 5
Fresno State invite Oct 5
Notre Dame Relays Oct 6
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Oct 6
Bryant vs. Boston College Oct 6
Kansas vs. Liberty Oct 6
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Oct 6
Navy vs. East Carolina Oct 6
FIU Fall Classic Oct 6
Idaho (NAIA) vs. Boise State Oct 6
UNC-Wilmington vs. Tennessee Oct 6
Northern Iowa vs. Michigan Oct 6
FGCU Classic Oct 6
Georgia vs. North Carolina Oct 6
Rice Invitattional Oct 6
Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati Oct 6
Southern California vs. CSU Bakersfield, Ohio State Oct 6
West Virginia State Games Oct 6
Tulane vs. Southern Methodist Oct 6
Florida State vs. Minnesota Oct 7
Lehigh vs. Boston University Oct 7
William & Mary vs. Johns Hopkins Oct 7
Seton Hall vs. Rider, UMBC Oct 7
North Florida vs. Florida International, Georgia Southern Oct 7
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Oct 7
Lewis vs. Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan Oct 7
Derby City Classic (Centre College) Oct 7
Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Oct 7
Rice vs. Houston, Incarnate Word Oct 7
Denver vs. Colorado School of Mines Oct 7

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »