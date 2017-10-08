UCLA Gets Another SoCal Star: Julia Wright Tenders her Verbal to Bruin

After hearing from in-state standouts Abriana Howard, Emma Smethurst, Jessica Epps, and Kathleen Sulkevich, as well as Colorado’s Delaney Smith and Mara Newman of Oregon, the University of California, Los Angeles has earned a seventh verbal commitment to the class of 2022: Julia Wright from Irvine, California.

Wright is a senior at Irvine High School, home of the renowned William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics. At the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championship in May, Wright took fifth in the 200 free (1:50.87) and sixth in the 500 free (4:57.88). She competed at the CIF State Meet the following weekend and placed 11th (1:50.60) and 12th (4:56.41), respectively.

In addition to mid-distance freestyle, Wright has excelled in IM. She competed in the LCM 200 free and 200/400 IM at Summer Junior Nationals this past August, getting a new PB in the 200 IM (2:21.40). Her best 400 IM is 4:56.50.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.00

500 free – 4:52.82

200 IM – 2:04.62

400 IM – 4:23.55

200 fly – 2.03.76

Julia Wright from @Novaquatics gives her verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA @ocvarsityguy @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/vDNkjbU2wu — NOVA Swimming (@Novaquatics) October 1, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].