UCLA Gets Another SoCal Star: Julia Wright Tenders her Verbal to Bruin

After hearing from in-state standouts Abriana Howard, Emma Smethurst, Jessica Epps, and Kathleen Sulkevich, as well as Colorado’s Delaney Smith and Mara Newman of Oregon, the University of California, Los Angeles has earned a seventh verbal commitment to the class of 2022: Julia Wright from Irvine, California.

Wright is a senior at Irvine High School, home of the renowned William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics. At the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championship in May, Wright took fifth in the 200 free (1:50.87) and sixth in the 500 free (4:57.88). She competed at the CIF State Meet the following weekend and placed 11th (1:50.60) and 12th (4:56.41), respectively.

In addition to mid-distance freestyle, Wright has excelled in IM. She competed in the LCM 200 free and 200/400 IM at Summer Junior Nationals this past August, getting a new PB in the 200 IM (2:21.40). Her best 400 IM is 4:56.50.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:50.00
  • 500 free – 4:52.82
  • 200 IM – 2:04.62
  • 400 IM – 4:23.55
  • 200 fly – 2.03.76

