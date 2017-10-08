3x Minnesota AA Champ Joshua Withers Announces Verbal Pledge to Arizona

Joshua Withers of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Arizona Wildcats in 2018-19. He will join Aldan Johnston in the class of 2022.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Arizona! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches! 🐻⬇️”

Withers swims for Eden Prairie High School and Edina Swim Club. He is the three-time defending Minnesota high school state champion in the 100 fly, and both a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American. At the 2017 MSHSL Boys AA Swim & Dive Championships, Withers lowered the Minnesota Class AA record in the 100 fly to 48.25, just 5/100 off the all-time state record in the event, set in 1995 by Martin Zielinski. In addition, he placed fifth in the 200 free (1:40.57) and led off the Eden Prairie 200 free relay in 21.19, setting the pace for what would be the fastest 200 free relay in Minnesota history (1:23.49). He also led off the fifth-place 400 free relay (46.82).

Winters swims year-round with Edina Swim Club. He won the 50 fly and was an A finalist in the 100/200 fly and 100 free at the 2016 NCSA Summer Championship. At 2016 Winter Juniors East he competed in the 50 free and 100/200 fly; he was a B finalist in the 100 fly.

Top Times:

100y fly – 48.25

200y fly – 1:50.11

50y free – 21.05

100y free – 46.50

200y free – 1:40.57

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Arizona! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teachers that have helped me set up the next chapter of my life. Go Wildcats! #BearDown #Zona22 🐻⬇️🌴🌵 A post shared by Josh Withers (@withers99) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].