1:36 200-Freestyler Aldan Johnston Verbally Commits to Arizona

Aldan Johnston has announced via social media that he intends to swim for the University of Arizona next fall.

“Super happy and excited to announce that I will continue to swim and study at the University of Arizona next year! #beardown #UofA”

Johnston swims for Lakeside Swim Team and Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He is the defending champion and Kentucky state record-holder in the 200 free (1:36.89) and defending champion in the 500 free (4:25.73). He swam a 21.07 leadoff leg on St. Xavier’s winning 200 free relay, and a 45.96 leadoff on their winning 400 free relay at the 2017 KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Johnston co-held, with Trey Freeman, the NAG record for 13-14 boys in the 200 meter freestyle for two years with 1:53.31, until Dare Rose eclipsed it by 1/100 this summer. In the 15-16s he holds the #19 200m free time in history (1:51.05) and the #26 200y free time (1:36.89).

In long course season, Johnston updated all his times this summer: 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Similarly, in the spring he improved in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:36.89
  • 500 free – 4:25.73
  • 100 fly – 49.02
  • 100 back – 52.67
  • 200 IM – 1:48.75
  • 400 IM – 3:56.40

