Versatile Blayze Jessen Verbally Commits to Hometown Denver Pioneers

Blayze Jessen of Denver, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Denver Pioneers for the 2018-19 season.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Denver. I couldn’t ask for a better school academically & DU’s swim team is on the rise and I’m grateful to be a part of it. I want to thank Coach Schrader & Coach Maguire for this opportunity and to my family and friends who have helped me on this journey. LET’S GO PIOS!!!”

The 6’5” Jessen swims for Mullen High School and University of Denver Hilltoppers, where he specializes primarily in breast and IM, although he is also quite competent in the entire gamut of freestyle events. He took third in the 200 IM (1:53.87) and fourth in the 100 breast (59.68) at the 2017 CHSAA 4A Boys Swim & Dive State Championships last May. He also anchored both the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

In club swimming he had an outstanding junior year, improving his lifetime bests across the board. At Mount Hood Sectionals this summer he was a finalist in the 400 IM (10th), 200 IM (11th), 200 breast (17th), and 100 breast (29th). At Lewisville Sectionals in March he was a top-8 finisher in the 200/400 IM and 1650 free, and was 10th and 17th in the 200 and 100 breaststrokes. At Winter Juniors West he competed in the 200/400 IM and the 1000/1650 free.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:58.3

200 IM – 1:52.49

200 breast – 2:04.67

100 breast – 58.88

1650 free – 15:58.72

1000 free – 9:42.36

