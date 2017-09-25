CT Record-holder Kaki Christensen Hands Verbal Commitment to UVA

Darien, Connecticut’s Kaki Christensen has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Virginia in 2018-19. She will join Julia Menkhaus and Sophie Skinner in the Cavaliers’ class or 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to UVA, I can’t wait to spend the next four years with a great coaching staff and teammates. Wahoowa!!”

Christensen is a senior at Darien High School and is the defending Connecticut Class L state champion in the 200 IM (2:02.42) and 100 breast (1:01.93). Her winning time in the breaststroke downed the Connecticut high school record by half a second, and the Class L record by 1.6 seconds. She also anchored Darien’s winning 200 free relay (23.2) and runner-up 400 free relay (51.1).

Christensen swims year-round for Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. At Summer Junior Nationals she placed fourth in both the 100 breast (1:10.72) and 200 breast (2:32.29), and also competed in the 200 IM (22nd place) and 400 IM. She swam the 50/100/200 breast at Summer Nationals and World Championship Trials, making the 18&U Bonus Final of the 50 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.02

200 breast – 2:13.13

200 IM – 2:02.42

100 free – 51.96

LCM:

100 breast – 1:10.46

200 breast – 2:32.29

