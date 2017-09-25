Brazilian Stefano Batista of Carmel Swim Club Verbally Commits to Ohio State

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at The Ohio State University next year. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my mom (Jane) and my Dad (Marco) who have never failed to support me in every way they could and also to my coach TJ Day who has helped me tremendously not only through the sport of swimming but in my life. Swimming has shaped my life in many ways and I cannot wait to what is yet to come! Go Bucks!”

Stefano Batista, who was born in Uberlandia, MG Brazil and lived there until he moved to Carmel, Indiana at the age of 13, has made a verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2018-19. Batista told SwimSwam, “I fell in love with Ohio State during my official recruiting visit there. The guys on the team are extremely friendly and encouraging. The coaches are very knowledgeable and willing to do anything in their power to help their athletes. The buckeye nation spirit is unbelievable and I could not be more happy to become part of that amazing culture. The Ohio State University offers me everything I could possibly ask for to be successful both academically and in the pool. Go Bucks!”

Batista swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club. He was a member of Carmel’s record-breaking 200 free relay at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championship, contributing a 20.75 to the 1:21.21 that broke Carmel’s previous state record by 1.46 seconds. Individually he placed fourth in the 100 breast (55.94) and seventh in the 50 free (21.33). He also split 25.18 on Carmel’s runner-up 200 medley relay.

At Winter Juniors East, Batista swam in the 100 breast and 200 breast. He won the C final in the latter with a time that was 6 seconds faster than his seed time.

Best times:

100 breast SCY – 55.94

200 breast SCY – 2:00.74

50 free SCY – 21.09

100 free SCY – 47.21

The Buckeyes’ 2018 roster continues to expand, as Benjamin Kuriger, Hudson McDaniel, Jason Mathews, Josef Pohlmann, Lain Weaver, and RJ Kondalski have also verbally committed to The Ohio State University class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].