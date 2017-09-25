CIF State Champ Lizzie Menzmer Gives Verbal Nod to San Diego State

Sacramento, California’s Lizzie Menzmer has made a verbal commitment to swim for San Diego State University in the fall of 2018.

“I am so excited to continue my swimming career at San Diego State! I chose SDSU because I loved the team and the positive atmosphere that they have cultivated. I felt at home the minute I stepped on campus. Everyone was so welcoming and genuine, and Coach Mike and Coach Steve are both excellent coaches and wonderful people who really know what’s best for their swimmers. I can’t wait to be an Aztec!!”

Menzmer swims for Rio Americano High School and Davis Aquadarts Racing Team; she excels in fly, free, and IM. At the 2017 California State Meet she contributed a 50.29 split to Rio Americano’s winning 400 free relay and a 22.91 to their 5th-place 200 medley relay. She also swam the 100 fly individually and placed 13th (55.75).

In club swimming, Menzmer improved in nearly all her SCY events during her junior season: 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 24.98

100 fly – 54.15

200 fly – 2:00.82

50 free – 23.25

100 free – 50.55

200 free – 1:52.59

200 IM – 2:04.70

