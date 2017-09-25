CIF State Champ Lizzie Menzmer Gives Verbal Nod to San Diego State

Sacramento, California’s Lizzie Menzmer has made a verbal commitment to swim for San Diego State University in the fall of 2018.
“I am so excited to continue my swimming career at San Diego State! I chose SDSU because I loved the team and the positive atmosphere that they have cultivated. I felt at home the minute I stepped on campus. Everyone was so welcoming and genuine, and Coach Mike and Coach Steve are both excellent coaches and wonderful people who really know what’s best for their swimmers. I can’t wait to be an Aztec!!”
Menzmer swims for Rio Americano High School and Davis Aquadarts Racing Team; she excels in fly, free, and IM. At the 2017 California State Meet she contributed a 50.29 split to Rio Americano’s winning 400 free relay and a 22.91 to their 5th-place 200 medley relay. She also swam the 100 fly individually and placed 13th (55.75).
In club swimming, Menzmer improved in nearly all her SCY events during her junior season: 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.
Top SCY times:
- 50 fly – 24.98
- 100 fly – 54.15
- 200 fly – 2:00.82
- 50 free – 23.25
- 100 free – 50.55
- 200 free – 1:52.59
- 200 IM – 2:04.70
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!