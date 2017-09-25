Dutch Swimming Announces Para Swim Open As Alternative To World Champs

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced on Monday, September 25th that they are organizing the “Para Swimming Eindhoven Open”, which will be held as an alternative to the World Para Championships. Mexico City was set to host the World Para Champs beginning this week until the event was postponed indefinitely following the devastating earthquake that struck Mexico City on September 19th.

Canada was the first to announce an alternative meet to the World Para Champs. Swimming Canada announced the “Canadian Open”, to be held October 2nd-4th in Toronto, and is open to all swimmers who were set to swim at the World Champs. Swimming Australia has announced they will be attending the meet as well. USA Swimming is offering a small stipend to their para swimmers to go to Canada, however, they still plan to go to the rescheduled World Championships.

KNZB announced the Eindhoven Open is set to be held October 3rd-5th in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and is open to all Swimmers who qualified for the World Para Champs. They also released a statement saying “It’s a pleasure that we can give the para swimmers a chance to swim their best times.”, and expressing gratitude for all the staff and volunteers who made this meet possible so quickly. The meet will also be running on mostly volunteers and entrance will be free.

The Dutch World Para Champs team was at their training camp in Flagstaff, Arizona when the World Champs were postponed. They traveled back the Netherlands on September 25th, the same day KNZB announced the alternative meet. We’ll likely see other European countries enter their world para teams in the Eindhoven Open.