Italian Sprinter Semuedè Andreis Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Italian sprinter Semuedè (“Sem”) Andreis has verbally committed to The Ohio State University’s class of 2022.

“I decide to commit to Ohio state University because I think it will be a good opportunity for my future and to stay closer to my american family and friends.” [sic]

Andreis came to the United States in 2016 as an exchange student in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He attended New Philadelphia High School and competed for the high school team. He set a pair of records at the 2017 Central, East, & Southeast District Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, winning the 50 free in 20.40 and the 100 free in 45.72. He then went on to the 2017 OHSAA Division II Swimming & Diving State Tournament and won state titles in the 50 with 20.16 and the 100 with 44.49. Nicknamed by his teammates “The Italian Stallion,” Andreis became the first state champion for New Philadelphia since the Quakers won the 1940 boys state basketball championship.

Over the summer, the 6’8” sprinter competed for his club team in Italy, Circolo Nuoto UISP di Bologna. He went best times in the LCM 50/100 free and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.16

100 free – 44.49

Top LCM times (coverted to SCY):

50 free – 23.60 (20.54)

100 free – 55.63 (48.67)

50 fly – 24.75 (21.66)

100 free relay split – 53.50 (46.75)

