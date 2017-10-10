Versatile Emily Lo Sends Her Verbal Commitment to UCLA

Oakland, California’s Emily Lo has announced her intention to swim for the University of California, Los Angeles in 2018-19.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my academic studies at the University of California, Los Angeles! I’d like to thank my parents, my coaches, and my teammates for supporting me on this journey! Go bruins!!! 💙🐻💛”

Lo attends Acalanes High School in Lafayette, California. She was runner-up in the 100 fly (53.76) and third in the 100 breast (1:02.38) at the 2017 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. She also anchored the Acalanes ninth-place 400 free relay (51.48), and split a 24.65 butterfly on the 200 medley relay in prelims. At the California State Meet she took sixth in both individual events.

Lo swims year-round with Terrapins Swim Team. At Arena Grand Challenge this summer she made five A finals: 200 breast (2nd), 100 breast (3rd), 200 fly (3rd), 100 fly (4th), and 100 free (7th). The following month she swam at Summer Junior Nationals and placed 14th in the 100 breast (with a PB of 1:12.14 in prelims) and 8th in the 200 breast (PB of 2:33.99 in prelims). She also swam the 100 fly and placed 60th in prelims.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.73

200 breast – 2:12.96

100 fly – 53.76

200 fly – 2:00.78

200 IM – 2:01.41

Lo will join the UCLA class of 2022 with verbal commits Abriana Howard, Delaney Smith, Emma Smethurst, Jessica Epps, Julia Wright, Kathleen Sulkevich, and Mara Newman.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].