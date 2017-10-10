Ellie Masterson Chooses South Carolina for her Verbal Commitment

Ellie Masterson has announced via social media that she selected the University of South Carolina as the recipient for her verbal commitment.

“Excited to announce i have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina, go Gamecocks!”

Masterson is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sacred Heart Academy and Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, Kentucky. A talented IMer with a strong 200 backstroke, she is equally at ease in the breast and fly. Masterson contributed to the Sacred Heart’s Valkyries fifth consecutive (and 28th overall) Kentucky swimming and diving title at the 2017 KHSAA State Meet in February. She placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:05.64) and seventh in the 100 back (57.35).

In club swimming, Masterson had a strong junior year season. She improved in all her events, in both SCY and LCM. At the CSC Winter Invite in January she went best times in the 200 free and 200 breast, then followed with the 200 IM and 100 back in high school season. Between Southern Premier and Kentucky 13&Over Championships, she updated her times in the 200 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Masterson really shone in long course season, though. At Athens Sectionals she won the 400 IM, was 9th in the 200 IM and 200 breast, 12th in the 200 back, 20th in the 200 fly, and 21st in the 100 breast. She also swam the 100 back and 100 fly, and she dropped gobs of time in all her events.

Masterson chose SC over Florida State, LSU, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:04.35

400 IM – 4:24.73

100 back – 57.13

200 back – 2:01.37

200 breast – 2:20.34

200 fly – 2:06.54

Other South Carolina class of 2022 verbal commits so far include: Emma Scheider, Halladay Kinsey, Mari Kraus, Rachel Lee, and Ryann Styer.

