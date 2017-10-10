Miami University Reels In Verbal Commitment from ACAD’s Ryan Sego

Ryan Sego, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Batavia, Illinois, has announced his verbal commitment to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for the 2018-19 school year.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University! Go RedHawks! #LoveandHonor”

Sego swims for West Chicago Community High School and Academy Bullets Swim Club. He specializes mainly in fly and IM, and had an outstanding junior year. At the NCSA Spring Championship, Sego posted new PBs in the 50 back, 50 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He had even more success at the NCSA Summer Championship, updating his LCM times in the 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM, and reaching the B final of the 200 fly with a 4.4-second drop in prelims. He was also a finalist (29th) in the 100 fly, after dropping 1.5 seconds in prelims to qualify for the D final.

Sego’s best 200 fly would have scored for the Redhawks at 2017 MAC Championships, and his 100 time would have been just a touch out of scoring range (the Mid-American Conference only scores an A final and a B final).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:51.67

100 fly – 50.99

50 fly – 23.37

200 IM – 1:55.99

400 IM – 4:13.18

200 free – 1:48.78

