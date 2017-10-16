Claire Grover Changes Verbal Commitment from ASU to UCLA

Claire Grover, who swims for Scottsdale Aquatic Club and Boulder Creek High School, has announced that she changed her verbal commitment to the University of California, Los Angeles for 2018-19. (She had originally announced in June that she intended to swim for Arizona State.) Grover will be part of what is turning out to be a very strong UCLA class of 2022; its verbal commits so far include Abriana Howard, Delaney Smith, Emily Lo, Emma Smethurst, Jackie Basham, Jessica Epps, Julia Wright, Kathleen Sulkevich, and Mara Newman.

Grover specializes in sprint free and breast, and won both the 50 free and 100 breast at the 2016 Arizona High School Division 1 Championships, including snapping a 10-year-old high school state record in the 50. She also earned a 5th-place finish at the 2016 Winter Junior Championships in the 100 breast, and qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials in the event as well.

She will join a breaststroke group at UCLA that includes current freshmen Emily Honng, Emma Cain and Maggie Hummel, sophomores Amy Okada, Kenisha Liu, and Isabella Goldsmith, and juniors Emma Schanz and Sarah Kaunitz. Schanz was an A finalist in the 200 breast at 2017 Pac-12 Championships, while Okada scored in the B final of both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.29

200 breast – 2:12.09

50 free – 22.71

100 free – 50.72

200 free – 1:54.06

200 IM – 2:06.07

Though none of her times currently have her in NCAA scoring position, she’s not far off. At the conference level, Grover is right on the cusp of becoming an A-finalist right out of the gate in the breaststrokes, and her 50 free is right in B-final territory. Her sprint abilities should immediately aid the Bruins’ free relays.

beyond excited to represent the UCLA Bruin for the next 4 years🐻💛💙 #ucla #la A post shared by C l a i r e G r o v e r 🇺🇸 (@claire_grover) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

