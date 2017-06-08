Scottsdale’s Claire Grover Stays In-State With Verbal To ASU

High school junior Claire Grover has opted to stay in-state for her college career, verbally committing to swim for the Arizona State Sun Devils beginning in the fall of 2018.

Grover currently swims for Scottsdale Aquatics, and attends Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, Arizona.

She specializes in sprint free and breast, and will join a budding breaststroke group over at Arizona State. She’ll train alongside rising Finnish breaststroker Silja Kansakoski, won the Pac-12 title in the 100 breast this past season in her freshman year. Along with Kansakoski, ASU has added Lizzy Spears and Abigail Mawae who will both be training breaststroke as well.

Grover won both the 50 free and 100 breast at the 2016 Arizona High School Division 1 Championships, including snapping a 10-year-old high school state record in the 50. She also earned a 5th place finish at the 2016 Winter Junior Championships in the 100 breast, and qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials in the event as well.

Grover’s Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:01.34

200 breast – 2:12.09

50 free – 22.71

100 free – 50.72

200 free – 1:56.45

200 IM – 2:06.07

Though none of her times currently have her in NCAA scoring position, she’s not far off. At the conference level, Grover is right on the cusp of becoming an A-finalist right out of the gate in the breaststrokes, and her 50 free is right in B-final territory. Her sprint abilities should immediately aid the Sun Devil free relays.

Along with Spears and Mawae, Grover joins Brady Estrada in ASU‘s class of 2022.

