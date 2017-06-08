Robin Boughey Named Assistant Coach of Princeton Women

The Princeton women will enter 2017-18 with a new addition to their coaching staff. The Tigers, who are now under the direction of new Head Coach Bret Lungaard, announced that Robin Boughey will be joining them as the women’s assistant coach.

Coach Lungaard on Boughey:

“It’s an honor to add a coach with Robin’s skillsets,” Lundgaard said. “She brings expertise in all aspects of human performance – strength development, flexibility, mobility, biomechanics, biochemical and mental performance skills. This will allow us to be at the forefront of developing athleticism, gaining strength and flexibility, and preventing injuries. The development of world-class swimmers is much more than simply what takes place in the pool, and Robin brings mastery to this critical component of our program.”

As mentioned by Lungaard, Boughey brings expertise in a number of areas. She has plenty of experience as a strength and conditioning trainer, but she also brings experience as a sports therapist to the table. Swimming isn’t the only sport she’s worked with, as she was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cornell.

Boughey has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, as well as a master’s degree in human performance and sports studies. Like Lungaard, she’ll be making the move to Princeton from her previous job at the University of Tennessee.