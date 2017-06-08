Swimming Australia Comments On Fraser-Holmes Ban

Swimming Australia has released a formal comment regarding the recent 12-month ban handed out to two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes. As reported, Fraser-Holmes had missed three doping tests within a 12 month period, violating anti-doping whereabouts rules.

At the time the missed doping tests became known, Mark Anderson, CEO of Swimming Australia, commented:

“Both Swimming Australia and our athletes have been very clear on our position in relation to anti-doping both here in Australia and internationally. Each athlete is accountable and responsible for accurately providing their locations so testers can access them when required.”

Today, Swimming Australia states,

“Swimming Australia is aware that the FINA Doping Panel have conducted a hearing regarding Thomas Fraser-Holmes’ alleged whereabouts breaches and have announced a sanction of twelve months.

We have been informed that Thomas Fraser-Holmes will be appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as is his right.

We have no further comments at this stage of the process.”

Fraser-Holmes, who is currently in Monaco preparing to compete on the Mare Nostrum Tour, is said to be hopeful of getting the ban overturned.

If it stands, his 12-month suspension will have no impact on Australia’s World Championship roster, as Fraser-Holmes opted out of the Aussie Trials in April and, therefore, the World Championships.