Thomas Fraser-Holmes Receives 12-Month Ban For Missed Doping Tests

Two-time Australian Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes has been handed a hefty 12-month ban by FINA for three missed doping tests, the Daily Telegraph reports. The ban will cause him to miss next year’s Commonwealth Games taking place in his home country.

Sports lawyer Tim Fuller will act for Fraser-Holmes and plans to appeal FINA’s ban immediately to the Court Arbitration for Sport. Fuller says, despite the missed tests, Fraser-Holmes has a ‘clean’ record.

Over a three-month period athletes must provide an hour-long time-slot when they can be tested by FINA and ASADA drugs testers unannounced. Missing a test counts as one strike, and three strikes within 12 months can lead to a two-year ban from sport.

Fraser-Holmes isn’t the only Australian to be guilty of missed tests, as last month it was reported he and two others were in hot water. 2016 Olympic silver medalist Madeline Groves and open water Olympian Jarrod Poort are also facing potential bans for allegedly missing three tests over a 12-month period as well.

Fraser-Holmes, who is currently in Monaco preparing to compete on the Mare Nostrum Tour, is said to be hopeful of getting the ban overturned.

This will have no impact on Australia’s World Championship roster, as Fraser-Holmes opted out of the Aussie Trials in April in hopes of setting himself up for the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and the Olympics in 2020.

In the case of Groves, her case is ongoing and has yet to be heard by FINA. Fuller, who is also representing Groves, is seeking dismissal of her potential ban.

Along with being a two-time Olympian, Fraser-Holmes has also represented Australia at the last three LC World Championships, winning bronze in the 4×200 free relay in 2015. He also three Pan Pacific and five Commonwealth Games medals to his name.