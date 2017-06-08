13 Recruit in Class of 2018 Noah Henry Commits to Arizona State

Noah Henry, the #13 recruit in the high school class of 2018, has verbally committed to Arizona State University. Henry swims for his father, Patrick Henry, at both Belton High School and the Tiger Shark Swim Team in Belton, Texas, which lies about midway between Austin and Dallas.

In February, Henry placed 3rd as a junior in the 100 fly (48.27) and 2nd in the 100 back (48.20) at the Texas 6A High School State Championship meet (large schools). In the 100 back, he was the top-finishing underclassmen, though there were two juniors who went 47s in the 100 fly.

He also finished 2nd in the 200 back and 3rd in the 100 back at the 2016 USA Swimming Winter Jr. Championships – West meet.

Henry’s best times in yards:

50 free – 21.16

100 free – 44.87

200 free – 1:37.92

100 back – 47.15

200 back – 1:44.81

100 fly – 48.13

200 fly – 1:55.82

In long course, Henry also has Olympic Trials cuts in both the 100 back (56.68) and 100 fly (54.69).

Primarily a pure sprinter, aside from the 200 free (in yards) and 200 back, Henry rarely goes much beyond 200s. His best long course 200 IM, for example, is a 2:25 done in April of his sophomore season. The backstrokes are where he best-projects for the collegiate level, though he’s a likely 100 back/100 fly candidate on day 3 of the NCAA Championship meet.

He joins a high school class of 2018 that so far includes (at least) Ethan Luc, Cody Bybee, Eddie Michael, and Khalil Fonder – all of whom have committed before even starting their senior seasons. Henry is the second top-20 commit in the class for the Sun Devils – Bybee ranks #4 nationally.

Arizona State is rebuilding under new head coach Bob Bowman, who was also the head coach for the 2016 U.S. Men’s Olympic Swim Team, and is the personal coach to Michael Phelps. They placed 4th at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships and 14th at the NCAA Championships – both of which were remarkably-fast turnarounds for the program which had relied heavily on diving for most of its national success in recent years. That included Cameron Craig, one of the best freshmen in the country last year who set school records in the 100 free (41.92) and 200 free (1:31.20) last season. While they won’t overlap, Henry will go a long way toward replacing outgoing-senior Richard Bohus, who last season had the 9 fastest times in program history in the 100 back and the 5 fastest times in program history in the 200 back.

Noah’s older brother Hayden Henry recently completed his collegiate eligibility at Texas.

