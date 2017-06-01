ASU Adds Another to Class of ’22 with Club Wolverine’s Lizzy Spears

Club Wolverine’s Lizzy Spears has given a verbal commitment to join Arizona State’s class of 2022, coming in with a flurry of early commits. Spears hails from the state of Michigan, making the trek to Arizona from the city of Saline. She trains with Club Wolverine and swims high school season with Saline High School.

Spears is definitely versatile, and can really swim any stroke. Unsurprisingly, she’s best in the IM’s, primarily the 200.

TOP TIMES

200 IM – 2:01.78

400 IM – 4:20.93

100 breast – 1:04.44

200 breast – 2:15.44

100 fly – 55.66

200 back – 2:00.49

200 free – 1:50.59

She was a double A finalist at the 2016 Michigan Division I Championships, touching 3rd in the 200 IM and 8th in the 100 breast. Notably, though, she was part of the Saline 400 free relay that won the state title with a 3:24.44, splitting a 50.57 on the anchor leg. She also had a 29.39 breast split on Saline’s 5th place medley relay.

It’s likely that Spears will take the 2IM/4IM/2BR route for championship meets. She would’ve made the 2017 Pac-12 B final in the 200 breast, and wouldn’t have been too far off in the IM’s.

She’ll get to train breaststroke with rising Finnish sophomore Silja Kansakoski, who won ASU‘s first conference title on the women’s side since 2012 with a 58.44 in the 100 breast this past season. She also scored in both breaststrokes at NCAAs. Kansakoski is one of the best breaststrokers in the NCAA, and Spears will be able to practice and race next to her for three seasons.

Spears joins Abigail Mawae and Brady Estrada in the ASU class of 2022.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University! Go Sun Devils!!

