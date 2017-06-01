Dylan Boyd, Initially Verbally Committed to Wisconsin, Signs with ASU

North Carolina’s Dylan Boyd, who we reported on in October after learning of his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has signed instead with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He mentions family reasons as a big factor in his decision to go with ASU over Wisconsin.

“During the fall signing period, I had committed to swim as a Badger for Wisconsin, however for family relocation purposes as my sister currently studies at the University of Arizona, I have decided to help out my swimming dreams and aspirations, as well as my family’s connection.”

Boyd, an Australian national, moved to North Carolina just after his junior year of high school from Illinois after winning an IHSA championship in the 200 free in 2016. He is just wrapping up his senior year with the Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, though he focused on club swimming this year. He trains now with the YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team (YOTA).

He’s a sprint freestyler and butterflier, with the 200 free looking like his strongest event going into college. The Sun Devils will have quite a 200 free group soon– in addition to Cameron Craig, who touched 5th in the event at the 2017 NCAA Championships as a much-improved freshman, they have SwimSwam’s #7 recruit Grant House joining up in the fall as well as SwimSwam’s #4 recruit Cody Bybee joining in 2018-19. Both House (who is in Boyd’s class of 2021) and Bybee are 1:34 200 freestylers.

TOP TIMES

100y freestyle – 45.71

200y freestyle – 1:37.67

100y butterfly – 49.63

200y butterfly – 1:48.78

Boyd will join up with a rising ASU program that has drawn the attention of many high-profile recruits for the incoming couple of classes.

“Arizona State University’s men’s swim team has developed immensely under the new leadership of Coach Bowman, climbing the NCAA rankings, and the Sun Devils have been successful at developing a winning environment for the future of competitive swimming. I am excited to participate in the 4×200 freestyle relay and develop my technique and strength under an unbeatable coaching staff.”

Here is the full class of 2021 on the men’s side for the Sun Devils, not including Boyd:

Super excited to announce my commitment to Arizona State University for the class of 2021! #fearthefork #sundevil A post shared by Dylan Boyd (@dylanjboyd) on May 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

