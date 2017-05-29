ASU Women’s Class of 2022 Receives Verbals from Abigail Mawae, Brady Estrada

Arizona State University women’s swimming and diving team has opened its high school class of 2018 recruiting season with a pair of verbal commitments from Clermont, Florida’s Brady Estrada and Lincolnshire, Illinois’ Abigail Mawae.

Abigail Mawae

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University. From the moment I stepped on campus I knew that ASU was where I wanted to swim and further my education. I can’t wait to be a part of such a great team and to be coached by the best!”

Mawae moved to the Chicago area in the middle of her junior year, just after winning the 100 breast and the 200 free relay, and placing second in the 200 free, while swimming for The Dunham School at the 2016 Louisiana High School Division IV State Swimming Championships in Sulphur. At the time she swam year-round for Crawfish Aquatics. Since December, Mawae has been with Lake Forest Swim Club.

Her top SCY times are:

100 breast – 1:07.93

200 breast – 2:2.25

100 free – 55.03

200 free – 1:56.62

100 fly – 1:00.66

200 IM – 2:14.88

Brady Estrada

“I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University in the class of 2022! I know that the amazing coaching staff as well as the school in general will be a perfect fit for me, and I could not be more excited to see what the future has in store. Go devils!!”

Estrada is a junior at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. At the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A Region 2 Championships, she placed third in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 back. She led off Montverde’s winning 200 free relay as well as their third-place 400 free relay. Estrada swims year-round for NTC Aquatics. This spring she competed in the 50/100/200y fly at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, and in the 50/100m free, 100m back, and 50/200m fly at Plantation Sectionals.

Her best SCY times are:

100 fly – 57.81

200 fly – 2:04.64

100 back – 59.75

200 back – 2:09.34

400 IM – 4:34.06

