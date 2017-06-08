Long Gutierrez Headlines Mexican World Championship Roster

Mexico has named ten swimmers to their roster for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest. A team of 29 competed at the Santa Clara Pro Swim last weekend to vie for spots on the team, with five men and five women prevailing.

Headlining the team is former Cal Golden Bear Long Gutierrez, who was also a 2016 Olympian in the 100 fly. In Santa Clara he competed in the 200 free and 100 fly, putting up times of 1:49.49 and 53.87 respectively to place 2nd and 12th overall.

Ricardo Vargas, the other male Olympian in 2016, was also named to the team. Vargas placed in the top-8 in Santa Clara in the 400 free, 400 IM and 1500 free. Last year in Rio he competed in the mile, placing 25th in a Mexican Record of 15:11.53.

The third Mexican Olympian from last year, Liliana Ibanez, did not compete for a spot. However, Mexico is sending a solid team of five on the women’s side that includes rising breaststrokers Melissa Rodriguez and Esther Gonzalez Medina. The two placed 3rd and 4th in the 200 breast in Santa Clara, and at just 22 and 21 years of age, have a bright future.

Miguel de Lara Ojeda, who was named to the men’s roster, particularly impressed in Santa Clara with his performances in the breaststroke events. In fields stacked to the brim with many of America’s best, De Lara held his own. He showed tons of early speed, and walked away with finishes of 4th (200, 2:12.25) and 5th (100, 1:01.67).

Check out the full roster below

MEN (5):

WOMEN (5):