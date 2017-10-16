Seliskar Wins 200 Fly, 200 Breast in Dual with Utes

CALIFORNIA VS. UTAH

Results

Hosted by Utah

Saturday, October 14th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

CAL: 188.5

UTAH: 111.5

After half the team stayed back to earn a dual meet victory against Pacific on Friday, the California men finished off a winning weekend with a dual meet victory over Utah. The Bears were dominant, picking up 188.5 points to Utah’s 111.5.

Much of the pre-season conversation about Cal’s Andrew Seliskar has been whether he will keep the 200 fly on his NCAA schedule or swap it out for the 200 breast. He swam and won both of those races Saturday against the Utes. Seliskar was the only man to break 1:50 in the 200 fly, breaking ahead of the field to win in 1:49.21. In the 200 breast, he once again finished over 2 seconds ahead of the field, touching in 2:03.26.

All-American Justin Lynch brought home both sprint free victories for Cal. In the 50 free, he out-touched Utah freshman Rodolfo Moreira to win it, 20.83 to 20.91. Fellow All-American Pawel Sendyk (20.91) and freshman standout Ryan Hoffer (21.29) followed. Lynch returned for the 100 free, coming from behind to win in 45.07 ahead of Utah freshman Felix Chiun (45.38).

One of the main things swimming fans have looked forward to is seeing the impact Hoffer will have for the Bears in his freshman season. In his first Pac-12 dual meet, he picked up a pair of 4th place finishes individually, and was a member of the 3rd place 200 medley relay and winning 400 free relay. In addition to taking 4th in the 50 free, he tied for 4th in the 100 fly (51.54).

Winning the 100 fly was teammate Matt Josa. In a close race with Utah’s Paul Ungur (48.57), he got his hands to the wall to win it in 48.40. Ungur had already won the 100 back earlier in the session, finishing with a 47.83 ahead of Cal freshman Daniel Carr (48.75). Ungur wasn’t the only Ute to win individually, as Brandon Shreeve dominated the 500 free with his 4:34.88.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Wins in 12 of 14 swimming events brought a successful close to a busy week for the Cal men’s swimming team as the Bears earned a 188.5-111.5 dual meet win over Pac-12 foe Utah in Salt Lake City.

One day after earning a dual meet win at Pacific with half the team, the other half dove back into action in another time zone as the Bears squared off with the Utes. And, Cal wasted no time getting to the wall first as the quartet of Matthew Josa , Connor Hoppe , Justin Lynch and Pawel Sendyk swam to a time of 1:28.95 to win the 200-yard medley relay.

Nick Norman found his way to the winner’s circle next, clocking a time of 9:32.15 to win the 1,000 freestyle. Michael Jensen added a win in the 200 free with a time of 1:40.15 and Connor Hoppe earned his own first-place finish with a time of 54.94 in the 100 breast.

Andrew Seliskar and Justin Lynch each picked up a pair of individual wins as Seliskar touched first in the 200 butterfly (1:49.21) as well as the 200 breaststroke (2:03.26). Lynch did his work in the sprint free events, taking the 50 in 20.83 and the 100 in 45.07.

Freshman Bryce Mefford brought a win home in his first Pac-12 dual meet, stopping the clock in 1:48.18 to win the 200 back. Matthew Josa took the 100 fly in a time of 48.40 and Mike Thomas wrapped up Cal’s individual wins with a time of 1:52.70 in the 200 IM.

The Bears put the cap on a good day in the pool with a win in the 400 free relay as the team of Ryan Hoffer , Jensen, Seliskar and Lynch swam to a time of 3:00.22 to earn the victory. Cal and Utah also did battle in diving with sophomore Connor Callahan placing second in both the 1 and 3-meter while freshmen Jackson Gabler and Johnny Robinson also made their Cal debuts.

Several Cal swimmers return to action on Oct. 21 and 22 as a group of Bears will travel to Los Angeles to compete for Team Pac-12 against a Team USA squad that will include a quartet of Cal post-grads in the USA College Challenge. Cal’s full squad will next be in action on Nov. 10 when the Bears host Stanford in the annual Triple Distance Meet.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

SALT LAKE CITY – Senior Nathan Makarewicz was able to give the Utes a strong individual performance on the boards, but Utah fell short in a meet against No. 1 Cal, 188.5-111.5.



“Today could have gone better,” head coach Joe Dykstra said. “We had some standout individual performances but I’m a little disappointed we were not better as a team. We have big aspirations for this year, but obviously, Cal is ranked number one for a reason.



We showed that we could race with them, we just did not show that we could beat them consistently. That’s the next step for our program. We cannot be happy with being close. We need to get wins. We got four of them today and next year when we go to Berkley hopefully we can get six or seven.”



Makarewicz was able to take first in two separate events, finishing with a final score of 336.83 in the 1-meter dive, and a score of 329.03 in the 3-meter dive.



In the pool, Paul Ungur got things started for Utah, winning the 100 back with a time of 47.83.