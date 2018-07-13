Georgia Diving Legend Chris Colwill Named New Head Coach

The man referred to as “the most accomplished diver in Georgia history” will return to the program next season – as its new head coach. Bulldog alumni Chris Colwill takes over for Dan Laak, who was announced in June as the new High Performance Director for USA Diving.

Colwill dove for Georgia for 4 seasons, and was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2004, and SEC Diver of the Year in 2005, 2006, and 2008. He won 4 individual SEC titles: the 1-meter in 2005 and 2006, the 3-meter in 2005 and 2006, and the platform in 2006.

After graduating from Georgia, he was a member of the 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympic Teams. In 2008, he finished 12 on the 3-meter individually and 4th in the 3-meter springboard event with partner Jevon Tarantino. Four years later, in 2012, he finished 18th in the semi-finals on the 3-meter event.

Colwill graduated from Georgia with a degree in Speech Communication in 2008 and was inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor earlier this year.

Cowill’s most recent coaching position was as a coach at the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center in Brandon, Florida. He has also been working in business development for Colwill Engineering – a Florida-based engineering firm at which his father is the president.