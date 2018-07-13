Wilson Tops Licon in 100 Breast, Conger Drops 48.7 100 Free in Austin

2018 AUSTIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The race of the night was in the men’s 100 breast, as two international roster hopefuls were pitted against each other. Andrew Wilson, the Emory standout who has been training with Longhorn Aquatics, took the win over club teammate and Texas alum Will Licon.

Wilson often-times lays it on the line in prelims, leaving him unable to improve at night. That wasn’t the case here, though– he was 1:00.87 in prelims, and came back with an even faster 1:00.45 tonight, splitting 28.20/32.25. Licon was 28.53/32.43 for a 1:00.96 to settle for 2nd.

Both men have been faster in 2018. Wilson leads all Americans with a very impressive 59.19 from the Atlanta PSS meet, while Licon’s 1:00.60 from the late-June George Block Invitational has him in 5th.

A lane line reportedly snapped during the men’s 100 breast A final, though based on the times swum in the final, there didn’t seem to be any significant impact on the race or the swimmers’ times. There was no re-swim.

Another Texas alum, Jack Conger, looked sharp with a 48.76 swim in the 100 free representing NCAP. That’s a PR by .04, beating the 48.80 he did in Atlanta. Conger has now logged his only two instances of being sub-49, ever, this year. He ranks 2nd among Americans this year behind only Nathan Adrian (48.58). Conger is definitely looking like a fantastic option for the USA relays for this summer.

Longhorn Aquatics’ Tate Jackson and NOVA of Virginia’s Townley Haas, both teammates during the school year at Texas, were 2nd and 3rd at 49.67 and 49.71, respectively.

The women’s 200 back race went to Longhorn Aquatics’ Quinn Carrozza, who threw down a lifetime best 2:10.47 to finish well ahead of Magnolia Aquatic Club and soon-to-be Stanford freshman Lucie Nordmann (2:11.90). This is only Carrozza’s 2nd time under 2:11– the first was at the 2017 U.S. Open Champs last summer. She ranks 8th among Americans this year.

The Longhorn Aquatics women’s 4×200 free relay took the win, with an excellent 1:58.81 anchor leg from Evie Pfeifer. The rising Texas sophomore has been on a tear this past year hitting PR after PR, and that’s a great swim — her flat start best is a 2:01.19 from June.

OTHER WINNERS