Bluefish Teenagers Go 1-2-3 in Women’s 1500 Free at NE Senior Champs

2018 NEW ENGLAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 12-16, 2018

Providence, RI (Brown University)

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2018 NE SSA Senior Championships’

It was a Bluefish Swim Club sweep in the women’s 1500 free, as Bluefish swimmers went 1-2-3 in the event. 15-year-old Summer Smith dropped huge time to win it in 17:01.47, dropping almost 45 seconds from her previous PR of 17:44.23. This is only the 4th time she’s logged a time in this event, according to USA Swimming’s database. Aislin Farris, just 13 years old, was 2nd in 17:19.69, while 15-year-old Erin Jachym was 3rd in 17:21.72.

Smith is the 6th-best 15-year-old in this event this year, while Farris is the 3rd-best 13-year-old in this event this year.

Bluefish was represented well in the men’s race, too, as 17-year-old Will Barao notched a 16:08.49 for the win. He touched ahead of Harvard’s Zach Snyder, who was 16:10.04 for 2nd, while 17-year-old Cole Kuster of Purple Valley Aquatics was 3rd in 16:11.93. Kuster is the son of Steve Kuster, a coach renowned in the NCAA’s Division III for heading the perennially successful Williams College programs in Massachusetts.

OTHER WINNERS