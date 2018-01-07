Hosszu/Tusup Relationship Hits ‘Difficult Time’, Hosszu In Miami

Multi-time world and Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu has hit a ‘difficult time’ with longtime coach and husband Shane Tusup, leading to reports that Hosszu’s training situation could be changing. Hungarian media report that Hosszu is already training in Miami, away from Tusup who is back in Hungary with Iron Aquatics.

A post on Hosszu’s Facebook bearing both Hosszu’s and Tusup’s names admitted to fans in late December that their partnership – one that has produced 17 World Championships gold medals and 3 Olympic golds since 2013 – had hit a ‘difficult time’.



A translation to English:

Dear fans, interested.

In recent days, there have been several articles in the press that we haven’t commented on. Today, however, some texts have crossed a line, so we would like to clarify the situation before the of further falsehoods.

It is true that our relationship is going through a difficult time.

It is true that, in the meantime, the Iron Aquatics trainings are organised in all groups.

Since we can’t say more at this moment, the bul door will be covered by the harsh and all-ground assumptions.

We promise you, if we have something to say, we will be inform those who have concerns. In the meantime, we ask for all those speculating about us to exhibit strong reservations.

Thank you,

Katinka Hosszu, Shane Tusup

The post refers to media reports coming out of Hungary over the past few weeks offering varying degrees of speculation on the couple’s relationship, both in coaching and personal terms. The reports suggest that Hosszu spent time recently in Miami, while Tusup remains coaching the duo’s club in Hungary.

Tusup also did not accompany Hosszu to the short course European Championships in Copenhagen or the Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland.

Hosszu previously trained at USC, where she competed in the NCAA. After a disappointing 2012 London Olympics, Hosszu switched up her training, asking then-boyfriend Tusup to become her coach. Since then, the two have married and put together one of the most successful swimming careers in history, at least in terms of volume of international medals and prize money.

Hosszu has won 4 Olympic medals, 13 long course World Championships medals, 22 short course World Championships medals and upwards of 40 European Championships medals between short and long course. She also won an unprecedented 5 straight World Cup titles between 2012 and 2016, accruing huge amounts of prize money along the way.

Beyond that, the two have created one of swimming’s most memorable marketing campaigns, branding Hosszu “the Iron Lady,” complete with a clothing line (“the Iron Lady collection”) and a club team coached by Tusup called Iron Aquatics. Tusup continues to coach Iron Aquatics, though some reports suggest Hosszu is no longer training with the club bearing her name.