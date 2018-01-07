Hosszu/Tusup Relationship Hits ‘Difficult Time’, Hosszu In Miami

Multi-time world and Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu has hit a ‘difficult time’ with longtime coach and husband Shane Tusup, leading to reports that Hosszu’s training situation could be changing. Hungarian media report that Hosszu is already training in Miami, away from Tusup who is back in Hungary with Iron Aquatics.
A post on Hosszu’s Facebook bearing both Hosszu’s and Tusup’s names admitted to fans in late December that their partnership – one that has produced 17 World Championships gold medals and 3 Olympic golds since 2013 – had hit a ‘difficult time’.
A translation to English:
Dear fans, interested.
In recent days, there have been several articles in the press that we haven’t commented on. Today, however, some texts have crossed a line, so we would like to clarify the situation before the of further falsehoods.
It is true that our relationship is going through a difficult time.
It is true that, in the meantime, the Iron Aquatics trainings are organised in all groups.
Since we can’t say more at this moment, the bul door will be covered by the harsh and all-ground assumptions.
We promise you, if we have something to say, we will be inform those who have concerns. In the meantime, we ask for all those speculating about us to exhibit strong reservations.
Thank you,
Katinka Hosszu, Shane Tusup
The post refers to media reports coming out of Hungary over the past few weeks offering varying degrees of speculation on the couple’s relationship, both in coaching and personal terms. The reports suggest that Hosszu spent time recently in Miami, while Tusup remains coaching the duo’s club in Hungary.
Tusup also did not accompany Hosszu to the short course European Championships in Copenhagen or the Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland.
Hosszu previously trained at USC, where she competed in the NCAA. After a disappointing 2012 London Olympics, Hosszu switched up her training, asking then-boyfriend Tusup to become her coach. Since then, the two have married and put together one of the most successful swimming careers in history, at least in terms of volume of international medals and prize money.
Hosszu has won 4 Olympic medals, 13 long course World Championships medals, 22 short course World Championships medals and upwards of 40 European Championships medals between short and long course. She also won an unprecedented 5 straight World Cup titles between 2012 and 2016, accruing huge amounts of prize money along the way.
Beyond that, the two have created one of swimming’s most memorable marketing campaigns, branding Hosszu “the Iron Lady,” complete with a clothing line (“the Iron Lady collection”) and a club team coached by Tusup called Iron Aquatics. Tusup continues to coach Iron Aquatics, though some reports suggest Hosszu is no longer training with the club bearing her name.
Leave a Reply
28 Comments on "Hosszu/Tusup Relationship Hits ‘Difficult Time’, Hosszu In Miami"
Miami, FL?
I would image so as the weather is far better here than in Miami, OH. Wonder where she might be training in Miami.
Better weather and better coaching than Miami OH… then again getting coached by the life guard at the Y would be better than that.
There is also a Miami in Australia; It’s a pretty vibrant swimming town too – Michelle Coleman, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, Lauren Boyle some of the bigger names out of Miami swim club in recent years. Pretty popular destination among Europeans in our winter too – A lot of Brits have spent a lot of time there over the last few winters.
I wish the best for Katinka, and continued success. She’s had an amazing run over these last years, and is certainly one of the top three swimmers of the decade, along with Ledecky and Sjostrom.
Without speculating on the details, I’d say that at the very least she’ll be taking a break from the, er, “distractions” posed by Tusup’s personality and behavior, examples of which are many. For Tusup, maybe he can figure out how to mellow out a LOT more.
Current weather notwithstanding, Katinka can probably get more vitamin D training in South Florida than indoors in Hungary.
What are your criteria of greatness to put KH in the same group with Sjostrom and Ledecky? Money earned? Or kilos of medals won in the meets where the swimmer with rank #27 beats someone with rank #83?
Katrina Hosszu with the FINA’s help made her name highly visible in recent years. A great deal of contribution to that came from her husband. Don’t forget it like you him or not.
I would think her WR’s and International medal haul (Euro’s, Olympics, etc) would be a good basis. why dont you get at you’re point of why she shouldn’t (because FINA helped her? it’s a fairly level playing field for everyone in terms of access to levels of competition…. you could possibly get into the doping argument if you wanted to)
My counter arguement to this athlètes you listed would be longevity and range of events.
The fact that she was the first swimmer, male or female, to become a millionaire just from prize money alone comes to m ind.
That is how she will be most likely remembered. And that is what most likely she couldn’t have done without her husband.
Lol – you are off the deep end now. Most likely to be remembered as a millionaire.
I think first and foremost she’ll be remembered as the Iron Lady (toughness and competitive). And secondly for her incredible range. She’s the I only girl in history under 2:00 for SCM 2FL, 2FR and 2BK if I recall correctly. That’s what I remember mainly!
Get off the hate wagon!
I wish I had a wagon 🙂
Let’s return to this discussion in 5 years to see who’s prediction is more accurate 🙂
BTW, the “Iron Lady” brand wasn’t her invention, but has to be attributed to her husband.
Her multiple Olympic golds, world titles, world records (across SCM and LCM), World Cup titles, etc, place her on the pedestal as one of the best swimmers of the decade. Considering her range of events and her string of performances at all levels, I’ll stand by my claim.
I wish her continued success, and I look forward to more amazing performances. But, even more, I wish her happiness.
Wish her the best professionally and personally.