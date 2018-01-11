Tusup ‘Will Work To Change’ As He & Hosszu Arrive At Awards Separately

As a follow-up to the acknowledgement by multi-time world and Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu that she and longtime coach and husband Shane Tusup had hit a ‘difficult time’ in their relationship, the pair attended a Hungarian awards ceremony separately this week.

Arriving to the gala at different times, Hosszu attended the sports awards with her father, while Tusup attended with his mother. Below is the ‘athlete’s march’ video posted by Nemzeti Sport Online.

Sitting apart in the public eye for the first time since their iron alliance was forged, they each celebrated their respective recognitions, with Hosszu earning Sportswoman of the Year and Tusup winning Coach of the Year.

Even amidst the pair’s difficulties, Hosszu did recognize Tusup in her acceptance speech (Google translated)

“Thank you very much for the sports journalists that they were elected sixth time. I’m glad they have not been asleep yet. Thank you very much for last year’s Hungary. The World Championships at Home: The most beautiful moments of my life were and will be. It was the pinnacle of my career, I will never forget. I would like to thank my family for their constant support. My grandfather taught me to swim. Shane, to always bring the maximum out of me. Thank you very much again! “

Notably in Tusup’s speech, the 29-year-old reportedly apologized for hurting many with his behavior. He attributed incidents to his being ‘tired, exhausted and having made a lot of mistakes.’ He stated, “I will work to change this year. Thank you, Hungary!” (Nemzeti Sport)