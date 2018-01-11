Tusup ‘Will Work To Change’ As He & Hosszu Arrive At Awards Separately

As a follow-up to the acknowledgement by multi-time world and Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu that she and longtime coach and husband Shane Tusup had hit a ‘difficult time’ in their relationship, the pair attended a Hungarian awards ceremony separately this week.

Arriving to the gala at different times, Hosszu attended the sports awards with her father, while Tusup attended with his mother. Below is the ‘athlete’s march’ video posted by Nemzeti Sport Online.

Sitting apart in the public eye for the first time since their iron alliance was forged, they each celebrated their respective recognitions, with Hosszu earning Sportswoman of the Year and Tusup winning Coach of the Year.

Even amidst the pair’s difficulties, Hosszu did recognize Tusup in her acceptance speech (Google translated)

“Thank you very much for the sports journalists that they were elected sixth time. I’m glad they have not been asleep yet. Thank you very much for last year’s Hungary. The World Championships at Home: The most beautiful moments of my life were and will be. It was the pinnacle of my career, I will never forget. I would like to thank my family for their constant support. My grandfather taught me to swim. Shane, to always bring the maximum out of me. Thank you very much again! “

Notably in Tusup’s speech, the 29-year-old reportedly apologized for hurting many with his behavior. He attributed incidents to his being ‘tired, exhausted and having made a lot of mistakes.’ He stated, “I will work to change this year. Thank you, Hungary!” (Nemzeti Sport)

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Tusup ‘Will Work To Change’ As He & Hosszu Arrive At Awards Separately"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Sportsfan

I suspect either a ploy to sell there products or a ploy to sell their products…

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours 24 minutes ago
Jay ryan

Take it easy on them. These are young people dealing with serious issues.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 40 seconds ago
Marley09

Shane who? #teamkatinka

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours 21 minutes ago
M Palota

If the way he – Tusup – spoke to his wife at the Charlotte Ultra-Swim back in 2016 is any indication then he’s got a lot of changing to do.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
3 hours 12 minutes ago

