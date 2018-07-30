Where to Buy Tickets for the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships?

Most of the key rosters have been named for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, and teams have hunkered down into final training ahead of the 2018 edition of the meet, which runs from August 9th-12th in Tokyo, Japan.

The Americans will spend a few days training in southern California at Soka University in Aliso Viejo before they depart for Tokyo on August 4th. Canada has been in Japan since July 25th training in Wakayama, which is the same place that Canada will stage before the 2020 Olympics. They also have the same support team going, and are using this meet as an opportunity to prepare for the big show in 2 years.

Key Rosters

Tickets are on sale for the meet, but if your browser language isn’t set to ‘Japanese,’ you might have missed them. That’s because English language users are defaulted to the English version of the meet site, which doesn’t have a ticket link. But, if you switch over to the Japanese site (we suggest using Chrome, which translates the Japanese version back to English pretty well), then the “ticket” option appears in the menu.

The Tatsumi International Swimming Center is a big facility at 3,635, so there are still plenty of tickets left – though single-session reserved seating for Saturday is sold out.

There are still full-meet passes and unreserved seats available, however. Tickets all increase in price by ¥ 500 (USD4.50) the day of the meet.

Ticket Prices: