Australia Names Final 33-Swimmer Roster for Pan Pacs

After the conclusion of the 2018 Australian Pan Pac Trials, the second part of a two-leg qualifying (after the Commmonwealth Games), Swimming Australia has named a 33-swimmer roster for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. The meet will take place from August 9th-14th in Tokyo, Japan.

The roster includes 17 women and 16 men, with 27 of the 33 athletes coming from Queensland. Queensland has historically dominated Australian swimming, but that trend had been shifting to a more balanced geography, until recently.

Two members of the team, Cate Campbell and Emily Seebohm (both of whom skipped Pan Pac Trials), are racing in their 3rd championships. Both swimmers are also 5-time Olympic medalists (with 2 golds each).

Almost as significant as who’s included is who isn’t included: names like Cam McEvoy, James Magnussen, Bronte Campbell, and Minna Atherton. McEvoy and Magnussen rank as two of the fastest 5 in the 100 freestyle in history, while Bronte was the 2015 World Champion in the 50 and 100 free. This continues a run of absences from the Campbell sisters at major international meets.

8 of the 33 return from the 2014 team: Jess Ashwood (Chandler, QLD), Maddie Groves (Griffith, QLD), Mack Horton (Melbourne Vicentre, VIC), Mitch Larkin (St Peters Western, QLD), Emma McKeon (Griffith, University, QLD) and Jake Packard (USC Spartans, QLD), plus Campbell and Seebohm. In spite of a lot of new swimmers from the last edition of this meet, there’s only 2 rookies on the team: Maddy Gough in the 1500, and Nic Sloman on the open water team.

The youngest member of the team is 16-year old Kaylee McKeown, who was on last year’s Worlds team. She is one of 11 teenagers on the squad. The oldest member of the team is 2016 Olympian Grant Irvine, at 27-years old. He’s a month older in that category than two-time Olympic relay medalist James Roberts.

Events are not explicitly listed yet for the swimmers; that’s common for Pan Pacs, given the high level of flexibility for swimmers to race events other than which they’ve qualified for, as compared to other major meets (like Commonwealth Games, Worlds, or the Olympics).

17 different clubs are represented on the team, with St. Peters Western, Chandler, and TSS Aquatics each placing 4 members on the squad.

Selections by Home Club

Team State # of Pan Pacs Qualifiers St. Peters Western Queensland 4 Chandler Queensland 4 TSS Aquatics Queensland 4 USC Spartans Queensland 3 Griffith University Queensland 3 Bond Queensland 2 Noosa Queensland 2 Southport Olympic Queensland 2 Marion South Australia 1 Somerset Queensland 1 West Brisbane Queensland 1 Mingara Aquatic New South Wales 1 Kawana Waters Queensland 1 Nunawading Victoria 1 Brisbane Grammar Queensland 1 UWA West Coast Western Australia 1 Melbourne Vicentre Victoria 1

MEN:

WOMEN:

Coaches:

Team Coaches:

Pool: Peter Bishop (SASI, SA), Michael Bohl (Griffith University, QLD), Dean Boxall (St Peters Western, QLD), Simon Cusack (Brisbane Aquatic Centre-High Performance, QLD), Craig Jackson (Melbourne Vicentre, VIC), Adam Kable (SAL NSW High Performance Hub), Chris Mooney (University of Sunshine Coast, QLD), Vince Raleigh Brisbane (Aquatic Centre-High Performance, QLD).

Open Water: Michael Sage (Kawana Waters, QLD), John Rodgers (Noosa, QLD).