Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Nationals Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse – which this week was taken over by fresh 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals content. Scroll to see what made the cut!

Bonus:

Preach, Jared.

#10

Swimmers take recycling seriously. See: Zach Harting. SwimSwam’s new series: “can you drink out of it?”

#9

A casual, totally random swim fan.

#8

The face says it all.

#7

Sibling goals.

#6

Giving the people what they want!

#5

Kathleen!

#4

Olympians: they’re just like us.

#3

Same.

#2

We’ve been waiting for this moment.

#1 – Everything Kathleen Baker

What a week.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!