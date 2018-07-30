Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Nationals Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse – which this week was taken over by fresh 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals content. Scroll to see what made the cut!
Bonus:
Welcome to swimming: where TV rights get sold off to a network that doesn't bother to show the meet, while the federation still can't livestream it.
That's how you grow the sport, right? By preventing anyone from seeing the National Championships?
— Jared Anderson (@JaredAndersonMN) July 29, 2018
Preach, Jared.
#10
I feel like this deserved more attention @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/hsukjVslqf
— Carly Cummings (@gnarly_cummings) July 30, 2018
Swimmers take recycling seriously. See: Zach Harting. SwimSwam’s new series: “can you drink out of it?”
#9
It’s true.. @kobebryant wouldn’t leave Irvine without getting a photo with Kai and Will. (📸: Kai Williams) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XCqViglYbv
— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 27, 2018
A casual, totally random swim fan.
#8
Congrats to former McLean Marlin and current Cal swimmer, Andrew Seliskar, on becoming a NATIONAL CHAMPION in the 200 Freestyle! Way to go, Andrew! #Phillips66Nats #SeahorseYesterday pic.twitter.com/TU2HhhYYDF
— McLean Marlins (@McLeanMarlins) July 27, 2018
The face says it all.
#7
Without a doubt, we would never be here without the BEST sister in the world leading us the whole way!!! https://t.co/wuGEMG65gC
— Carson Foster (@carson24foster) July 28, 2018
Sibling goals.
#6
Love seeing the support at #Phillips66Nats! Thanks to the fans for getting me #FiredUp for my 50 on Sunday! You all truly inspire me to be a better swimmer and person! @usaswimming pic.twitter.com/vRXfYPnI49
— Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) July 28, 2018
Giving the people what they want!
#5
This tweet aged beautifully, @RowdyGaines https://t.co/CyC1UE6juC
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2018
Kathleen!
#4
Don’t hate homie. Trust me, getting run over in warmup is no fun☺️ https://t.co/VMx2Oonxmr
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) July 28, 2018
Olympians: they’re just like us.
#3
what most people do when they’re sick vs what i do when i’m sick #Phillips66Nats @USASwimming @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/WPPZyYJhp9
— alex (@alexsreputation) July 26, 2018
Same.
#2
I guess Mac has been watching nationals too https://t.co/CZWsvZ1QVH
— James Boone (@JamesThomasBoon) July 28, 2018
We’ve been waiting for this moment.
#1 – Everything Kathleen Baker
Four years later and four seconds faster, but the feeling is still the same!! #PanPacs2018 #Phillips66Nats @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/3srbZ9Np1a
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) July 27, 2018
My Mind After #Phillips66Nats: EEEEEEKK 👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DXysawzmU5
— kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) July 30, 2018
Youngsters… ever wonder how you can achieve your wildest dreams?… Every day eagerly dive in… and be willing to go the extra mile. @KathleenBaker2 training tonight after her winning 2:08 IM and picking up all her awards… pic.twitter.com/HzWHmOBlZq
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) July 30, 2018
What a week.
