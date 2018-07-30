Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Nationals Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse – which this week was taken over by fresh 2018 Phillips 66 Nationals content. Scroll to see what made the cut!

Bonus:

Welcome to swimming: where TV rights get sold off to a network that doesn't bother to show the meet, while the federation still can't livestream it. That's how you grow the sport, right? By preventing anyone from seeing the National Championships? — Jared Anderson (@JaredAndersonMN) July 29, 2018

Preach, Jared.

#10

I feel like this deserved more attention @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/hsukjVslqf — Carly Cummings (@gnarly_cummings) July 30, 2018

Swimmers take recycling seriously. See: Zach Harting. SwimSwam’s new series: “can you drink out of it?”

#9

It’s true.. @kobebryant wouldn’t leave Irvine without getting a photo with Kai and Will. (📸: Kai Williams) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XCqViglYbv — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) July 27, 2018

A casual, totally random swim fan.

#8

Congrats to former McLean Marlin and current Cal swimmer, Andrew Seliskar, on becoming a NATIONAL CHAMPION in the 200 Freestyle! Way to go, Andrew! #Phillips66Nats #SeahorseYesterday pic.twitter.com/TU2HhhYYDF — McLean Marlins (@McLeanMarlins) July 27, 2018

The face says it all.

#7

Without a doubt, we would never be here without the BEST sister in the world leading us the whole way!!! https://t.co/wuGEMG65gC — Carson Foster (@carson24foster) July 28, 2018

Sibling goals.

#6

Love seeing the support at #Phillips66Nats! Thanks to the fans for getting me #FiredUp for my 50 on Sunday! You all truly inspire me to be a better swimmer and person! @usaswimming pic.twitter.com/vRXfYPnI49 — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) July 28, 2018

Giving the people what they want!

#5

Kathleen!

#4

Don’t hate homie. Trust me, getting run over in warmup is no fun☺️ https://t.co/VMx2Oonxmr — Lilly King (@_king_lil) July 28, 2018

Olympians: they’re just like us.

#3

Same.

#2

I guess Mac has been watching nationals too https://t.co/CZWsvZ1QVH — James Boone (@JamesThomasBoon) July 28, 2018

We’ve been waiting for this moment.

#1 – Everything Kathleen Baker

Four years later and four seconds faster, but the feeling is still the same!! #PanPacs2018 #Phillips66Nats @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/3srbZ9Np1a — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) July 27, 2018

Youngsters… ever wonder how you can achieve your wildest dreams?… Every day eagerly dive in… and be willing to go the extra mile. @KathleenBaker2 training tonight after her winning 2:08 IM and picking up all her awards… pic.twitter.com/HzWHmOBlZq — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) July 30, 2018

What a week.