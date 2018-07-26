Why’d Zach Harting Go So Fast? He Drinks From A Gas Can (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
MEN’S 200 FLY:
- World Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
- American Record: 1:51.51- Michael Phelps, 2009
- Championship Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20- Michael Phelps, 2008
- GOLD: Justin Wright– 1:54.53
- SILVER: Zach Harting– 1:55.11
- BRONZE: (T-3) Jack Conger– 1:55.21
- BRONZE: (T-3) Gianluca Urlando– 1:55.21
Arizona’s Justin Wright, a newly signed pro with A3, brought the thunder tonight. Coming into this meet, he had never been under 1:56. Wright was 7th through the halfway mark and 5th going into the final lap, but he stuck to his race plan and brought it home, dropping another second in 1:54.53. He’s now the 7th fastest American in history, just 6 hundredths behind Jack Conger.
Conger led the way through the 150, but faded on the final 50 as Louisville’s Zach Harting busted out a lifetime best 1:55.11 to take 2nd and 16-year-old phenom Gianluca Urlando ran him down to tie for 3rd in 1:55.21. Urlando is now the 2nd fastest 15-16 year old ever behind only Michael Phelps, who was a 1:54.58 at that age.
Just a hundredth shy of the top 4 was Tom Shields, who put up a 1:55.42. That was his 2nd fastest swim ever. The only time he’s been better was with a 1:55.09 at 2014 nationals. Chase Kalisz touched behind him tonight in 1:55.42.
First of all, hats off to Zach for having a great swim. Second, Avatar is a band from my hometown, so that is awesome. Third I enjoy the concept of having something motivating you to stay consistent with your goals. Again great swim!
It takes a certain personality type to consider a gas can as a way to stay focused.
Ah, good ole Yung Thicc Boi himself.