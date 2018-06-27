What’s At Stake At 2018 U.S. Nationals? All Selection Procedures Here

2018 U.S. National Championships

Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Meet website

Meet information

Event Order

2018 is the odd year of the Olympic cycle for USA Swimming in which one event qualifies national travel teams for every major meet for the next two years. We’ve broken down each meet’s selection procedures in greater detail, but we’ll run down the simplified versions of all of them in one place here. Bookmark this page for easy access during the meet to keep track of who’s in and who’s out.

Here’s a quick look at the national teams at stake at this summer’s National Championships:

2018 Pan Pacific Championships

2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2019 World Championships

2019 World University Games

2019 Pan American Games

Bird’s Eye View

The simplest overview suggests that the top 12 finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles should be in line for a travel squad spot someplace, while the top 6 in other Olympic events should also be in the mix. Of course, this is complicated by athletes who double up – a swimmer who makes Worlds in the 100 free and World University Games in the 200 free can only swim Worlds, and the WUGs spot would go to the next available swimmer. Another wrinkle are swimmers who aren’t eligible for World University Games – they would be bumped to the Pan American Games team and their spot given to the next eligible swimmer.

Speaking in the biggest of generalities, here’s an event-by-event look at how many swimmers will make each travel team. The selection priority for 2019 is on World Champs first, World University Games second and Pan Ams third. The selection priority for 2018 is on Pan Pacs first and Junior Pan Pacs second.

Simplified Selection Criteria – 100/200 frees Top 4 to 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Top 2-6 juniors to 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Top 4-6 to 2019 World Championships**

4-6 more to 2019 World University Games

2+ more to 2019 Pan American Games

Simplified Selection Criteria – All Other Olympic Events Top 1-4 to 2018 Pan Pacific Championships

Top 2-6 juniors to 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Top 1-2 to 2019 World Championships**

1-2 more to 2019 World University Games

1-2 more to 2019 Pan American Games

Simplified Selection Criteria – Non-Olympic Events Top 1 to 2019 World Championships **World Championships rosters are selected based on combined results of 2018 Nationals and 2018 Pan Pacs By Meet 2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS August 9-12, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

Full procedures here