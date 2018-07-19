U.S. Nationals Psych Sheets Released

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The psych sheets for the 2018 U.S. National Championships have been released. You can check them out here.

The competition will run from July 25-29 in Irvine, California, and act as the qualifier for the Pan Pacific Championships in August. The selection criteria for the meet is very crucial to understand, as once a swimmer qualifies for Pan Pacs in one event, they’re free to swim whatever they like in Tokyo. This could lead to swimmers scratching out of events later in the program once they’ve already made the team.

Selection for the Junior Pan Pacs, 2019 World University Games, Pan Am Games and World Championships will also be used at this meet. You can read about all that here.

Notably, Caeleb Dressel has entered a whopping eight events: the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, 50 and 100 breaststroke, 50 and 100 butterfly, and the 200 IM. His fellow Florida Gator Ryan Lochte has only entered four: the 200 free, 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM.

On the women’s side, Katie Ledecky has entered all five of the freestyle events from 100 up to 1500, leaving out the 400 IM. Leah Smith has also entered five, the 200-1500 freestyles and the 400 IM.

It was up in the air whether or not Missy Franklin would be entered here, but she is in just the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Another notable entrant is multi-event threat Jack Conger, who hasn’t entered the 100 free at all with it falling on the same day as the 200 fly. He’s slated to swim the 50 and 200 free, and the 100 and 200 fly. Kelsi Dahlia has made the opposite decision, leaving out the 200 fly in favor of the 100 free. She’ll also swim the 50 free, 50 fly and 100 fly.

Just as he said last week, Michael Andrew has entered seven events: 50/100 free, 50 back, 50/100 breast, and 50/100 fly.