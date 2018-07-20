Tennessee Aquatics Wins 4 of 6 Events on First Day of Southeasterns

2018 SE Southeastern LC Championships

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Long Course Meters

Live Results

The 2018 SE Southeastern LC Championships kicked off on Thursday with some distance events. Results can be found in the link above, or by searching “2018 SE Southeastern LC Championships” on MeetMobile.

Mary Banick (Tennessee Aquatics) won the women’s 15 & Over 1500 with a 17:23.89. Banick held high-1:09’s for 100 splits through the race. She has a personal best time of 17:10.94, which she swam back in 2015. Her teammate, 14 year old Julia Burroughs, won the 13-14 girls 1500 with a 17:50.30. That was Burroughs’ first ever 1500, and she has a best time of 9:47.85 in the 800.

Ethan Sanders of Tennessee Aquatics took the men’s 15 & Over 800 with an 8:29.83, touching just off his personal best of 8:28.74. Sanders held low-32 second 50 splits for the majority of the race, steadily outpacing the rest of the field. Jake Mason, also of Tennessee Aquatics

Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club’s Megan Corcoran won the women’s 11-12 800 free, finishing in 9:42.67. That time came in well off her best time of 9:33.90, which she swam about a month ago. Isaac Lee (Manchester Makos Swim Team) took the men’s 11-12 800 free, posting a new best time of 9:11.04. Lee had a previous best time of 9:16.51 going into the meet. That time was set in June.