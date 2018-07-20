Anya Goeders Swims 25.80 50 Free On Day 1 Of Indiana Senior State

2018 Indiana Senior State – LCM

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

Counsillman-Billingsley Natatorium, Bloomington, IN

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, Search “2018 Indiana Senior State – LCM”

Webcast

The opening day of the 2018 Indiana Senior State meet, held at Indiana University, featured the 1500 free and 50 free. Mary Cate Pruitt, a 15 year old from Irish Aquatics, took the women’s 1500 with a 17:15.69. That marked a significant 12 second drop from her previous best time. Pruitt swam an aggressive race at the beginning, splitting a 1:05.08 on the first 100, and then posting 1:08’s for the next 5 100’s. After that, Pruitt started to slow down a little, floating up into 1:09 range, and eventually 1:10.

Aaron Frollo, a 16 year old out of Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, dropped a 16:02.63 to win the men’s 1500. That time mark a new personal best by a whopping 27.31 seconds. He swam a very consistent race, splitting 1:04’s on every 100 except the first and last, which were 59.73 and 1:02.60 respectively.

17-year-olds Anya Goeders (Crown Point Swim Club) and Ileah Doctor (Unattached) battled in the women’s 50 free. Goeders claimed victory, posting a 25.80 to Doctor’s 25.92. That was well off Goeder’s personal best of 24.85, which she swam at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacs. Doctor’s time was a personal best by .63 seconds, marking her first sub-26 second performance in the 50 free. Doctor is entered in the 50 at Nationals next week, while Goeders is not, however she may be swimming it at Junior Nationals.

Indiana Swim Team’s Griffin Eiber (19) took the men’s 50 free with a 23.00. That marked a solid best time for Eiber, knocking .40 seconds off his previous best.