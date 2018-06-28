The Official 2018 SwimSwam U.S. Nationals Preview Index

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
Simplified Selection Criteria – 100/200 frees
- Top 4 to 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Top 2-6 juniors to 2018 Junior Pan Pacs
- Top 4-6 (from Nationals + Pan Pacs) to 2019 World Championships
- 4-6 more to 2019 World University Games
- 2+ more to 2019 Pan American Games
Simplified Selection Criteria – Most Olympic Events
- Top 1-4 to 2018 Pan Pacific Championships
- Top 2-6 juniors to 2018 Junior Pan Pacs
- Top 1-2 (from Nationals + Pan Pacs) to 2019 World Championships
- 1-2 more to 2019 World University Games
- 1-2 more to 2019 Pan American Games
Simplified Selection Criteria – Non-Olympic Events
- Top 1 to 2019 World Championships
As we count down the remaining month before the U.S. National Championships and the selection of national travel teams for the next two years, we’ll be compiling links and picks from all of our event-by-event previews on this page.
Bookmark this page to stay on top of every race we preview and for a quick look at our top picks in each race.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|Day 1
|W 200 fly
|M 200 fly
|W 100 free
|M 100 free
|W 800 free
|M 1500 free
|Day 2
|W 200 free
|M 200 free
|W 200 breast
|M 200 breast
|W 200 back
|M 200 back
|W 50 fly
|M 50 fly
|Day 3
|W 400 IM
|M 400 IM
|W 100 fly
|M 100 fly
|W 50 breast
|M 50 breast
|W 50 back
|M 50 back
|Day 4
|W 400 free
|M 400 free
|W 100 breast
|M 100 breast
|W 100 back
|M 100 back
|Day 5
|W 1500 free
|W 200 IM
|M 200 IM
|M 800 free
|W 50 free
|M 50 free
|Caeleb Dressel
|Michael Andrew
