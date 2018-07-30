USA Swimming Names Official 2018 Pan Pacs Roster

USA Swimming has closed 2018 Nationals by announcing its official Pan Pacific Championships rosters, led by superstars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel.

The roster is one of five that will ultimately be determined by this meet; you can see our running projections of the other four teams here. USA Swimming’s announced roster only had one major difference from ours – Gianluca Urlando was listed instead of Austin Katz, though our tallying shows Katz with a higher modified world rank. We’re asking about that discrepancy now.

Any athlete who makes Pan Pacs can swim any event they want to there, regardless of which events they qualified in. In addition, open water swimmers can swim pool events and vice versa.

Here are the rosters as announced by USA Swimming:

Men’s Roster

Abrahm Devine Andrew Seliskar Andrew Wilson Blake Pieroni Caeleb Dressel Chase Kalisz Conor Dwyer David Heron Gianluca Urlando Grant Shoults Jack Conger Jacob Pebley Jay Litherland Jordan Wilimovsky Josh Prenot Justin Ress Justin Wright Matt Grevers Michael Andrew Michael Brinegar Nathan Adrian Robert Finke Ryan Murphy Sean Grieshop Taylor Abbott Townley Haas Zach Apple Zach Harting Zane Grothe

Women’s Roster