USA Swimming Names Official 2018 Pan Pacs Roster

USA Swimming has closed 2018 Nationals by announcing its official Pan Pacific Championships rosters, led by superstars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel

The roster is one of five that will ultimately be determined by this meet; you can see our running projections of the other four teams here. USA Swimming’s announced roster only had one major difference from ours – Gianluca Urlando was listed instead of Austin Katz, though our tallying shows Katz with a higher modified world rank. We’re asking about that discrepancy now.

Any athlete who makes Pan Pacs can swim any event they want to there, regardless of which events they qualified in. In addition, open water swimmers can swim pool events and vice versa.

Here are the rosters as announced by USA Swimming:

Men’s Roster

Abrahm Devine
Andrew Seliskar
Andrew Wilson
Blake Pieroni
Caeleb Dressel
Chase Kalisz
Conor Dwyer
David Heron
Gianluca Urlando
Grant Shoults
Jack Conger
Jacob Pebley
Jay Litherland
Jordan Wilimovsky
Josh Prenot
Justin Ress
Justin Wright
Matt Grevers
Michael Andrew
Michael Brinegar
Nathan Adrian
Robert Finke
Ryan Murphy
Sean Grieshop
Taylor Abbott
Townley Haas
Zach Apple
Zach Harting
Zane Grothe

Women’s Roster

Abbey Weitzeil
Allison Schmitt
Ally McHugh
Ashley Twichell
Bethany Galat
Brooke Forde
Chase Travis
Ella Eastin
Erica Sullivan
Gabby Deloof
Haley Anderson
Hali Flickinger
Hannah Moore
Isabelle Stadden
Kathleen Baker
Katie Drabot
Katie Ledecky
Katie McLaughlin
Katie Meili
Kelsi Dahlia
Leah Smith
Lilly King
Mallory Comerford
Margo Geer
Melanie Margalis
Micah Sumrall
Olivia Smoliga
Regan Smith
Simone Manuel

 

4
PNW

Ellaaaaaaaaa

Bogo

They picked Urlando! So happy they’re giving that kid international experience!

Swammer2005

Love seeing Ella and Allison S. name on that list! Also, such a great come back from Margo Geer! Hard work, perseverance, focus, and enjoying the sport of swimming always pays off!

