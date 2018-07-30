All The Links You Need for the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

We’ve got a quick turnaround from the end of U.S. Nationals last night to the start of the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals. The races are set to begin tomorrow, July 31st, at the same location in Irvine, California. Prelims will start at 9 a.m. pacific time, while finals will start at 6 p.m. pacific time.

You can check out the psych sheet to see who all is attending this week. A few swimmers who made the finals last week will return for juniors this week. One of those swimmers is Carson Foster, who made the A final in the 200 back. Foster also broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM. We’ve also got 14-year-old Claire Tuggle, who broke the 13-14 NAG Record in the 200 free, to watch this week. Lucie Nordmann and Lillie Nordmann are back in action this week, as are national finalist Isabelle Stadden and up-and-comer Dare Rose.

Check out the webcast schedule here to watch the action live and the order of events online to make sure you don’t miss your favorite races. This week, all live streaming is available on the USA Swimming home page. Keep checking SwimSwam for live recaps, interviews, updates, news, and analysis all week long.